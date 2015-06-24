Adidas to defend soccer leadership by connecting with grassroots

BERLIN, June 24 Adidas laid out plans
on Wednesday to defend its position as the world's top soccer
brand from fierce competition from rival Nike by
launching a new range of footwear and setting up more grassroots
programmes.
Ahead of an investor presentation, Adidas said in a
statement it aims to outgrow the market and grow its football
business at a mid-single-digit rate on average per year on a
currency-neutral basis from 2015 to 2020.
It set a target to double currency-neutral sales from its
running business by 2020 by connecting with local running
communities and focusing on the North American market, where it
hopes for significant market share gains.
Adidas also said it hopes to increase sales from its
sports-inspired fashion brand Originals by 50 percent by 2020.
