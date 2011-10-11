Adidas- toning shoe rebuke won't halt expansion

MOSCOW Oct 11 Adidas (ADSGn.DE) will expand its
toning shoe category, even after the U.S. consumer watchdog
called into question their health benefits, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
"We haven't seen a collapse in sales," Herbert Hainer told
journalists in Moscow.
Adidas last year sold around 8 million pairs of the shoes,
marketed under Reebok EasyTone, and Hainer said the category
would be expanded as it offered good margins.
Adidas unit Reebok last month agreed to pay $25 million to
settle charges that it made unsupported claims that its toning
shoes help wearers get fit faster.
The Federal Trade Commission criticised advertisements by
Reebok that its shoes strengthened hamstrings and calves by up
to 11 percent more than regular sneakers and toned the buttocks
up to 28 percent more.
Hainer said Reebok had changed the advertising to no longer
include percentages. Adidas said at the time it did not agree
with the FTC allegations and only chose to settle to avoid a
legal battle.
($1 = 0.732 Euros)
