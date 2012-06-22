Adidas eyes Crossfit workout for lacklustre Reebok

WARSAW, June 22 Adidas will use a tough keep-fit
trend and retro products to grow sales at Reebok to 3 billion
euros ($3.8 billion) by 2015, after the unit was hit by a fraud
scandal in India and the loss of its NFL American football
contract, its CEO said.
With Reebok's sales down 7 percent in the first quarter and
annual sales expected to fall from 2011's 1.96 billion euros,
its performance contrasts sharply with the rest of the Adidas
group, which expects overall sales to rise nearly 10 percent in
2012.
"We want to increase Reebok sales in 2013. Anything else
will be a disappointment," Herbert Hainer, CEO of the world's
second largest sportswear group behind Nike, told
journalists in Warsaw.
Along with the NFL contract loss, a rush for its Easytone
toning shoes, favoured by women looking to tone their legs, has
petered out as the market became flooded with rivals and U.S.
authorities challenged the health benefits.
Hainer said that Adidas did not want Reebok to be seen as a
women-only brand, and that a tie-up with gruelling
army-developed Crossfit, a fitness regime currently sweeping the
U.S., along with more retro Classics products should help regain
it some lustre.
Hainer added the group should be in a position to give an
update on the fraud case in India, which it estimates will cost
it almost 200 million euros, with quarterly results in August.
IPHONES AND JERSEYS
For now, Hainer is confident the sporting goods industry
will continue to be shielded from the economic misery sweeping
Europe, saying that its products were still selling well in
debt-ridden countries like Spain.
"Our products are not so expensive that people can't afford
them and the children always seem to have the money for iPhones
or soccer jerseys or both," he said.
His comments came after Adidas lifted its outlook for soccer
sales this year, driven by the Euro 2012 soccer tournament
taking place in Poland and the Ukraine.
"All in all, I'm very happy with the business in 2012, and
we expect to meet our group targets," he said.
Adidas also hit the headlines this week after pulling a
controversial shackled sneaker and with a New York man claiming
he was duped about the potential fitness benefits of a line of
shoes designed to mimic the effect of running barefoot.
Hainer shrugged off the suit, saying that such complaints
were common. "But this does illustrate why we want to ensure our
products with a performance element are sold only by specialist
retailers with the necessary training and knowledge."
Adidas had earlier this month said it would stop
distributors selling its products via eBay and Amazon.