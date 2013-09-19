UPDATE 2-Adidas scraps 2013 goals as Russia, wet golf season weigh

* Now sees 2013 sales rising by low single digit percentage
* Net income seen at 820-850 mln eur vs previous 890-920 mln
* Operating margin target now 8.5 pct vs previous 9 pct
* Currencies, Russia distribution, wet golf season weigh
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German sports apparel maker
Adidas warned on 2013 profit on Thursday, saying
adverse currency effects, a distribution problem in Russia and
poor trading at its golf business meant targets were no longer
attainable.
The group, second behind market leader Nike in the
$245 billion global sportswear market, had already lowered its
2013 sales target last month after weak European trading and
unfavourable currency movements hit second-quarter results.
The weakening of currencies in Russia, Japan, Brazil,
Argentina and Turkey would impact turnover by a high single
digit percentage in the third quarter, after taking 4 percentage
points off sales in the second quarter, the group said in an
unexpected statement late on Thursday.
Compounding the effect of a weak rouble in Russia, its third
largest market, the group had not been able to supply as many
clothes and shoes as it had planned, it said, after problems
switching to a new distribution centre near Moscow.
In addition, a weak golf market, where wet weather this year
has kept players from the greens, will result in lower than
expected sales and profit for TaylorMade-Adidas Golf.
For 2013, Adidas now expects sales to rise by a low single
digit percentage, against previous expectations for a low-mid
single digit gain.
It now sees net income of between 820 million euros and 850
million euros ($1.11-$1.15 billion), compared with a previous
target for 890-920 million, and an operating margin of around
8.5 percent, down from near 9 percent.
WORLD CUP
In a note published earlier on Thursday, JP Morgan analysts
had revised downwards their forecasts for Adidas' 2013 results,
predicting a drop in sales to 14.63 billion euros, from last
year's record level of 14.883 billion, due to tough third
quarter trading conditions and currency effects.
"We believe overall the third quarter has not seen a
meaningful pick up of trends so far as Europe continues to face
the difficult comparatives set by the Olympics last year and
overall a challenging macro environment," they wrote.
A spokesman for Adidas said weakness in Europe was not a
determining factor in the profit warning.
The problems in Russia would be resolved at the start of the
fourth quarter, Adidas said, adding it expected a better final
quarter thanks to demand for products for next year's soccer
World Cup in Brazil and new launches.
In the statement, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said the
group remained "confident" for its 2015 goals, when it is hoping
to achieve sales of 17 billion euros and an operating margin of
11 percent.
Adidas shares closed up 1.4 percent at 82.58 euros. They
hit an all-time high of 88.50 euros at the start of August.