UPDATE 2-Adidas pins hopes on World Cup as profit, sales stumble

* Q3 sales 3.88 bln euros vs Reuters poll average 3.92 bln
* Q3 operating profit 463 mln euros vs poll average 466 mln
* CEO sees business improving from Q4
* Nike takes market share from Adidas in Europe
* Shares rise 2 pct, outperform DAX
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 Adidas said it was
looking ahead to the sales opportunities offered by next year's
soccer World Cup in Brazil, after third quarter results showed
it continued to lose ground to larger rival Nike in
Europe.
Adidas, the world's No. 2 maker of sports gear, said third
quarter operating profit dropped 6 percent while sales fell 7
percent, hit by distribution problems in Russia, currency
effects and poor sales of golfing products.
Last year, results were boosted by the Olympics and the
European soccer championships. But Adidas has struggled to
maintain momentum , warning on sales and profit in September.
Adding to its woes, Nike has outperformed on its home turf.
Nike reported an 8 percent rise in sales in western Europe
in its first fiscal quarter to the end of August, compared with
a fall of 6 percent for Adidas at constant currencies in its
third quarter.
Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said next year's World
Cup and positive feedback for its upcoming collections meant
growth would return.
The leader in the $5 billion soccer market traditionally
performs well in years with major sporting events and has
forecast record soccer sales of more than 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) in 2014.
"We have dealt swiftly and decisively with our challenges in
the third quarter, to ensure we return to growth," Hainer said
in a statement on Thursday. "Momentum will clearly return to our
business in the fourth quarter and beyond."
Despite the fall in sales and operating profit, the group
managed to improve its gross profit margin - a key measure of
profitability in the apparel industry - 1.9 percentage points to
49.3 percent in the quarter as it pushed through higher prices
and made more sales in its own shops.
SHAKE UP
With the World Cup and more new products to come, analysts
believe the worst is over after the third quarter.
"All the bad news (is) on the table now," DZ Bank analyst
Herbert Sturm wrote in a note. "From now on we expect a series
of positive news flow in the next months to come."
Shares in Adidas, which hit a record high of 88.50 euros in
August, were up 2.1 percent at 85.10 euros by 0842 GMT,
outperforming a flat wider market
To boost growth in Europe and North America, Adidas last
month shook up its management structures in the regions.
It has already started promoting products for the World Cup,
using Barcelona star Lionel Messi to launch a new range of
brightly coloured Samba soccer boots this week.
And in a bid to outdo Nike's popular Fuelband fitness
monitor, it last month unveiled a new running watch that can
track the wearer's run, offer coaching tips and play music.
According to Euromonitor, Adidas had a 13.2 percent share of
the western European sporting goods market in 2012, just ahead
of Nike on 12.4 percent. Analyst Magdalena Kondej believes the
gap will have closed this year, but that Nike has not yet
overtaken Adidas.
"Losing leadership in Western Europe - their home market -
would be a very tough pill to swallow," she said. "But they
recognise the threat and they continue focusing on innovation.
That puts them in a good position once European markets
recover."
A bright spot for Adidas this year has been the Reebok
brand, which saw sales rise 5 percent in the three months to
end-September, the second quarter in a row of growth as a
renewed focus on fitness pays off.
For the third quarter, Adidas reported sales of 3.88 billion
euros and operating profit of 463 million ($626 million), both
slightly below the average estimates in a Reuters poll.
The company maintained a forecast for sales to rise by a low
single digit percentage in 2013 and to achieve an operating
margin of around 8.5 percent.