版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 17:00 BJT

Adidas CEO will not sell struggling Reebok unit

FRANKFURT Aug 2 German sports apparel company Adidas said it was not planning to sell struggling unit Reebok and that it hopes to return the division to growth in 2013.

"I don't think it has anything to do with structure. What we were lacking in 2012 was new product initiatives," Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told reporters after the group reported second quarter results.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐