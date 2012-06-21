UPDATE 2-Adidas ups 2012 soccer goal as German shirts fly

* Expects 2012 soccer sales above 1.6 bln euros
* More than one million German shirts sold
* Says has overtaken Nike in Polish soccer market
WARSAW, June 21 Adidas firmly stepped
on Nike's ambitions in the soccer market, raising its forecast
for 2012 sales of soccer equipment to a record of more than 1.6
billion euros ($2 billion) as fans rush to snap up boots and
Euro 2012 replica shirts.
The German group was once the dominant force in the soccer
sector but has faced increasing competition from Nike,
the world's largest sporting goods company, which entered the
market in 1994.
Adidas had previously forecast that sales in the soccer
category would be above the 1.5 billion euros it achieved in
2010, boosted by the World Cup finals.
"Football is the heart and soul of our company and is what
has made Adidas great," chief executive Herbert Hainer told
journalists in Warsaw. "We have gained market share according to
all the numbers I have."
Nike achieved soccer sales of $1.8 billion in 2011 and its
market share is estimated at 36 percent, against 38 percent for
Adidas.
Hainer also denied that Adidas, the world's second-largest
sportswear manufacturer, would be interested in buying Umbro,
the brand put up for sale by Nike last month.
"We are already the market leader in football; we do not
need another brand," he said.
Adidas said that the Euro 2012 tournament, being held in
Poland and Ukraine, had allowed it to regain market leadership
in Poland, even though the Polish national team's shirts sport
the "swoosh" logo of its U.S. rival.
Hainer said that was thanks to products such as the Adizero
F50 boots worn by Argentina's Lionel Messi, the the FIFA World
Player of the Year, as well as its network of own retail stores
across the country.
BALLS AND BOOTS
Among the Adidas soccer bestsellers are Germany replica
shirts with more than one million of them finding their way into
shoppers' bags already, making it the most popular European
championships shirt the company has sold.
Fans are also snapping up replica match balls, with the
group expecting to sell more than seven million this year, and
soccer vice president Markus Baumann said the group was on
course for record sales of boots, too.
Hainer said he was surprised by the popularity of the
Germany retro-styled green away shirt and the Spanish shirt. "We
have sold close to one million jerseys already and we know the
economic situation in Spain is not the best," he said.
Of the six teams sporting Adidas's trademark three stripes
at Euro 2012, only Spain, Germany and Greece have made it to the
quarter-finals. Hainer, a keen soccer player as well as a fan,
said he wanted a Spain-Germany final. "These two teams are still
my favourites. It would be a great repetition of the 2008
final," he said.
Adidas made headlines earlier this week when it cancelled
the release of a sneaker model after a public outcry over
plastic orange shackles attached to the heels.
Separately, a New York man sued a unit of Adidas, claiming
he was misled about the potential fitness benefits of shoes
designed to mimic the effect of running barefoot.
Adidas shares were down 0.8 percent at 58.55 euros by 1238
GMT.