Adidas sues Under Armour over patent infringement

Feb 4 German sportswear maker Adidas
sued Under Armour Inc in a U.S. court over alleged
infringement of patents governing fitness training and tracker
devices, a court filing showed.
The lawsuit relates to products sold by fitness technology
company MapMyFitness, which Under Armour bought for $150 million
in November.
miCoach fitness training devices manufactured by Adidas
offer real-time audible coaching and a web application to help
people optimize their workout sessions.
MapMyFitness provides users with the ability to map, record
and share their workouts utilizing GPS and other technologies,
which is contested by Adidas.
In a lawsuit filed with the Delaware court on Tuesday,
Adidas said Under Armour and MapMyFitness "willfully infringed"
the German company's ten patents.
Adidas also said that both the companies had prior knowledge
of the patents but still went ahead with their offerings.
The German firm has sought damages as well as jury trial,
according to the filing.
Under Armour could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
The case is Adidas AG vs Under Armour Inc and MapMyFitness
Inc, Case No. 14-00130, U.S. District Court, District of
Delaware.