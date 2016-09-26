Biotech Adienne ditches Swiss IPO, citing market conditions

ZURICH, Sept 26 Swiss biotechnology company Adienne (IPO-APB.S) on Monday canceled plans for an initial public offering, citing adverse market conditions.

Adienne had hoped to raise tens of millions of Swiss francs by selling shares on Switzerland's SIX Exchange to fund a trial of its investigational drug Begelomab for steroid-resistant acute Graft-versus-Host Disease, among other activities.

Adienne, based in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino, is at least the second Swiss biotech in the past 12 months to cite market conditions as the culprit for scuttling a planned IPO. Device-maker Symetis ditched its IPO last September.

"Adienne confirmed today that due to adverse market conditions it has put its intention to proceed with an IPO on hold until further notice," an Adienne spokesman said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies International Limited had been acting as global coordinators and joint book-runners with Bank am Bellevue co-lead manager.

Another Swiss biotech, AC Immune, had better luck with its IPO, albeit by launching on the U.S. Nasdaq exchange last week. The stock soared 42 percent on its first day of trading. (Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)