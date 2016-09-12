Swiss biotech firm ADIENNE says plans IPO

ZURICH, Sept 12 Swiss biotechnology firm ADIENNE
said on Monday it plans to seek a listing on Switzerland's
bourse in an initial public offering.
"The proceeds from the planned IPO would further support the
ongoing Phase II/III FDA and EMA registrative clinical trial of
Begelomab for steroid-resistant acute Graft-versus-Host Disease,
the scale up (of) the group's manufacturing, our
commercialisation capabilities ahead of the launch of Begelomab
and the other trials of our clinical and preclinical development
programmes," Chairman and President Antonio Francesco Di Naro
said in a statement.
"I plan to retain a clear majority stake in the Company and
will remain fully committed to develop ADIENNE into the next
phase of its corporate development."
Lugano, Switzerland-based ADIENNE said Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Jefferies International Limited
are acting as global coordinators and joint
book-runners with Bank am Bellevue co-lead manager.
It did not release a timeline for the planned floatation or
expectations of how it hopes to earn from the IPO.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)