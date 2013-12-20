版本:
Archer Daniels Midland to pay $54 mln to resolve bribery charges

WASHINGTON Dec 20 Archer Daniels Midland agreed to pay $54 million to resolve criminal and civil charges that it paid bribes to Ukrainian officials for tax benefits, U.S. authorities said on Friday.

The firm's Ukrainian unit also pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate a U.S. law that bars bribes to officials of foreign governments, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, authorities said.

A spokeswoman for ADM, one of the world's top agricultural trading houses, declined immediate comment.

