ADM okays switch to calendar-year financial reporting

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
CHICAGO May 3 Archer Daniels Midland Co said its board approved a change to calendar-year financial reporting on Thursday, drawing the agribusiness giant away from a schedule linked to U.S. crop cycles.
Decatur, Illinois-based ADM, one of the world's top grain traders and processors, will switch to calendar-year reporting starting Jan. 1. Historically it used June 30 for the end of its fiscal year, "primarily driven by the U.S. crop year," according to the company.
"As ADM has become more global in its operations, much of our statutory and tax reporting and many of our business contracts are tied to the calendar year," Chief Financial Officer Ray Young said.
The shift makes it easier for investors to compare ADM's financial results with other companies, said Min Tang Varner, analyst for Morningstar.
"When you were looking at earnings across the board, there were always jibing issues," she said.
To accommodate the change, ADM will have an abbreviated fiscal year from July 1 to December 31.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS