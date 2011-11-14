UPDATE 3-ADM to build canola biodiesel plant in Canada

* Plant to open in Q4 2013

By Rod Nickel

Nov 14 U.S.-based agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co ( ADM.N ) said on Monday that it would build Canada's largest biodiesel plant as Canada aims to meet its ambitious mandate for increasing renewable content in fuels.

The 265-million-litre (70-million-gallon) plant at Lloydminster, Alberta, would crush canola, Canada's second-biggest crop after spring wheat, and boost ADM's North American biodiesel production capacity by 50 percent.

"The same agricultural processing operations we use to transform canola into oil for food and meal for animal feed also provide ADM with the ability and scale to efficiently produce cleaner-burning, renewable biodiesel," Mike Livergood, ADM vice president of global oleo chemicals, said in a statement. "This new biodiesel facility will help support canola crush margins and capacity utilization at this facility."

The plant would dwarf other existing Canadian biodiesel plants, most of which are located in eastern Canada and owned by companies such as BIOX Corp ( BX.TO ) and Rothsay Biodiesel ( MFI.TO ), according to the Canadian Renewable Fuels Association.

Since July 1, 2011, diesel fuel and heating oil sold in Canada must contain an average of at least 2 percent biodiesel, under a mandate from the Canadian government, with the compliance period ending Dec. 31, 2012.

Currently, Canada produces less than 200 million litres of biodiesel annually, not even half of the 500 million to 600 million litres of demand that the mandate will create, said Tim Haig, interim president of the Canadian Renewable Fuels Association.

"It's very encouraging," Haig said of ADM's plans. "It shows confidence that companies like ADM are willing to come in and spend that kind of money to build a facility in western Canada."

ADM said it would start building the facility in spring 2012 for completion in the fourth quarter of 2013, next to ADM's canola-crushing facility in the western province.

ICE Canada canola futures RSF2 rose 0.9 percent on Monday, mostly reflecting stronger soybean prices.

ADM shares in New York were up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)