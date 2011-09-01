UPDATE 2-ADM says only accepts corn approved for use in EU

* ADM says will only accept corn approved for EU use
* That would exclude Syngenta's Agrisure Viptera GMO corn
CHICAGO, Sept 1 U.S. agricultural processor
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N) said on Thursday it only accepts
corn varieties approved for use in the European Union, which
would exclude Syngenta's SYNN.VX biotech Agrisure Viptera
variety that some other large grain processors have barred.
"Our grain purchase contracts contain language explaining
that we only accept grain approved for commercial use in the
European Union. We have this language in our contracts because
we sell corn products to customers in the E.U.," ADM spokesman
Roman Blahoski said.
But if provided with written notification prior to
delivery, ADM would work with producers to find marketing
opportunities for the corn variety, he added.
"We need the advance written notice so that we can make
merchandising decisions regarding the grain and so that we can
ensure the integrity of our supply chain and our exports,"
Blahoski said.
Other large corn processors have expressed similar concerns
about the genetically modified corn variety.
Bunge Ltd (BG.N) barred Viptera from its facilities
awaiting additional export market approval, particularly from
China.
U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill [CARG.UL] said it was not
accepting the GMO variety at its wet mills, but would accept it
at its grain elevators only with prior written notice.
