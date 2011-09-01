UPDATE 2-ADM says only accepts corn approved for use in EU

* ADM says will only accept corn approved for EU use

CHICAGO, Sept 1 U.S. agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N) said on Thursday it only accepts corn varieties approved for use in the European Union, which would exclude Syngenta's SYNN.VX biotech Agrisure Viptera variety that some other large grain processors have barred.

"Our grain purchase contracts contain language explaining that we only accept grain approved for commercial use in the European Union. We have this language in our contracts because we sell corn products to customers in the E.U.," ADM spokesman Roman Blahoski said.

But if provided with written notification prior to delivery, ADM would work with producers to find marketing opportunities for the corn variety, he added.

"We need the advance written notice so that we can make merchandising decisions regarding the grain and so that we can ensure the integrity of our supply chain and our exports," Blahoski said.

Other large corn processors have expressed similar concerns about the genetically modified corn variety.

Bunge Ltd (BG.N) barred Viptera from its facilities awaiting additional export market approval, particularly from China.

U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill [CARG.UL] said it was not accepting the GMO variety at its wet mills, but would accept it at its grain elevators only with prior written notice. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)