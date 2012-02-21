Conveyor collapse shuts ADM grain export facility

Feb 21 A grain conveyor belt collapsed at an Archer Daniels Midland elevator in Ama, Louisiana, late last week, halting soybean loading at the export facility on the Mississippi River west of New Orleans, trade sources said.

The conveyor, which collapsed on Friday, connected the company's on-site grain storage elevators with the equipment that loads and unloads grain from vessels on the river, the sources said. No injuries were reported, traders said.

A soybean cargo ship had been loading at the time of the collapse and it was diverted to another of ADM's elevators to finish loading, traders said.

ADM did not have an immediate comment on how long the facility would be down and how long the repairs would take. The elevator can load 80,000 bushels, or 2,200 tonnes, per hour, putting it in the middle range of export facilities on the Gulf Coast, according to data from the U.S. Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration.