ADM expects to idle Brazil sugar ethanol plant this year

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Feb 19 U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co does not expect to restart its sugarcane ethanol plant in Brazil after a seasonal shutdown this year, the company said in a U.S. regulatory filing on Friday, as a broad review of its operations continues.
Chicago-based ADM has been trying to sell the Brazilian plant in Limeira do Oeste since 2012 and on Friday said it was still looking at all options.
ADM said last month it was evaluating options for its three U.S. corn ethanol dry mills, including a possible sale.
ADM reported a 44 percent profit drop in 2015 for its corn processing segment, which also includes results from the Brazilian ethanol plant. Loss provisions related to that business took $45 million off the segment's operating profit, which came in at $648 million. (Reporting by Karl Plume)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.