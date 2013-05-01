ADM resumes running ethanol plants at full capacity

CHICAGO May 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co , the largest U.S. producer of ethanol, has resumed running its plants at full capacity due to improved margins, Chief Operating Officer Juan Luciano said on Wednesday.

The agribusiness company brought its plants back to full capacity during the first quarter ended March 31, he said on a call with analysts.

Margins at U.S. ethanol plants climbed in recent months after corn prices sank following a U.S. Agriculture Department report showing a larger-than-expected stockpile of the grain.