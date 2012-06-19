ADM says grain-handling earnings less than expected

CHICAGO, June 19 Agribusiness giant Archer
Daniels Midland Co's grain handling segment has had
lower-than-expected profits so far this quarter, Chief Executive
Patricia Woertz said on Tuesday.
Earnings for the segment, which includes grain storage and
transportation, are "running at a rate below" ADM's previously
projected $150 million to $200 million for the fiscal fourth
quarter, Woertz said in a webcast of a Deutsche Bank conference
in Paris.
Debt problems in the euro zone have created a "challenging
risk management environment" for the company, she said, adding
that supplies of crops are low ahead of the U.S. harvests this
autumn.
Margins for producing ethanol have declined because tight
corn supplies have pushed up prices for the grain. Woertz said
ethanol margins, which were negative by 13 cents to 15 cents per
gallon when ADM reported third-quarter earnings on May 1, had
declined to "the high 20s negative."
ADM is slated to report full fourth-quarter results on July
31.
Shares were down 3.6 percent at 30.17.