ADM, seeking global HQ, visits Minnesota -state official

CHICAGO Oct 8 Archer Daniels Midland Co
met with Minnesota officials to discuss moving the agricultural
trading house's global headquarters to the state from Illinois,
a Minnesota official said on Tuesday.
An ADM "site selection team" met with officials from
Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development in
St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday, said Madeline Koch, director of
communications for the agency.
"We're just aggressively pursuing a deal," she said.
ADM, one of four companies that dominate the flow of
agricultural goods around the world, said on Sep. 23 that it was
considering locations for a new corporate headquarters that
would improve access to transportation and help attract
employees. The company has had the largest corporate presence in
the central Illinois city of Decatur for the past 44 years.
ADM plans to move about 100 existing jobs to the new
headquarters, create a technology center there, and add about
100 new jobs over several years. About 4,400 employees will
continue to work in Decatur, which will become ADM's North
American headquarters.
Company executives have said they want to keep the
headquarters in Illinois, mostly likely in Chicago. City
officials have talked with ADM about a move, and Chicago's
O'Hare International Airport is considered a big draw.
However, ADM is keeping its options open, Chief
Communications Officer Victoria Podesta said on Tuesday.
"We had said we would be talking with public officials and
we are," she said when asked about the Minnesota meeting. She
declined to elaborate.
To stay in Illinois, ADM has asked state lawmakers for
legislation that would allow the company to apply for income tax
incentives worth about $1.2 million a year for the next 15 to 20
years.
Some legislators have bristled at the idea of paying ADM to
move jobs from one part of Illinois to another. And Illinois
Gov. Pat Quinn last week said he was opposed to giving ADM tax
incentives until legislators address the state's pension
problems.