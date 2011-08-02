UPDATE 4-ADM profit falls on higher taxes and corn costs

* Q4 EPS 58 cents vs 69 cents year ago
* Revenue $22.9 bln vs $15.7 bln
* Income tax expense, record corn prices weigh on results
* Shares fall almost 4 percent
(Adds analyst quote, updates share price)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Aug 2 U.S. agricultural processor
Archer Daniels Midland Co's (ADM.N) quarterly earnings fell as
a sharp jump in income tax expenses and soaring corn prices
dragged on results, sending its shares down almost 4 percent.
Revenue increased and operating profit rose in each of
ADM's business segments -- except for corn processing, which
was squeezed by record-high corn prices, the Decatur,
Illinois-based company reported on Tuesday.
"Fundamentally the earnings were weaker than expected and
the weakness is coming from a division, the corn sweeteners,
which is supposed to be a pretty consistent earner and has
ended up close to break-even," said Robert Moskow, analyst with
Credit Suisse.
Oilseed processing segment results were also below
expectations, he added.
Meanwhile, an effective income tax rate of 50 percent due
to one-time items and to changes in ADM's geographic mix of
earnings, more than tripled its tax burden to $385 million from
$105 million a year before, when the tax rate was only 19
percent.
ADM said the tax rate surge, which raised its full fiscal
year tax rate to 33 percent, was atypical and it expects its
effective tax rate to be in the range of 28 percent to 30
percent in fiscal 2012.
"This additional tax expense caused our quarterly net
earnings to decline 15 percent," Chief Financial Officer Ray
Young said on a call with analysts.
The company's geographic blend of earnings in the quarter
was more heavily tilted toward the United States, where taxes
on some of ADM's earnings were higher.
Meanwhile, a stronger-than-projected Brazilian currency at
the end of the quarter also triggered higher taxes, he added.
PROFIT DIPS
For the fiscal fourth quarter that ended June 30, ADM
reported a net profit of $381 million, or 58 cents per share,
down from $446 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $22.9 billion from $15.7 billion and
processing volumes jumped more than 4 percent. But margins were
squeezed by lofty crop prices, including prices for corn, which
have risen about 75 percent over the past year.
ADM is one of the world's largest grain processors and is
among the top ethanol producers in the United States.
Net profit in its corn processing segment, which includes
its ethanol and starches and sweeteners businesses, fell 16
percent to $118 million as corn prices surged.
That more than offset a 15 percent increase in processing
volumes and higher selling prices of end-products such as
ethanol, sweeteners and animal feed ingredients.
Oilseed processing profit rose 5 percent to $379 million on
stronger North American results, but margins remained weak.
Net profit in its agricultural services segment, the
company's largest in terms of revenue, rose 8 percent to $193
million. The unit buys, sells, stores and transports
agricultural products.
ADM's other business segment, which includes wheat milling
and cocoa processing, posted a net profit of $198 million, up
62 percent from a year earlier.
ADM's shares were down $1.18 or 3.9 percent to $29.30 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange after falling
as low as $28.92 earlier.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Andre Grenon)