EU regulators extend Cargill, ADM chocolate deal review to July 23

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
BRUSSELS, March 26 European Union antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Cargill Inc's planned takeover of Archer Daniels Midland Co's chocolate business to July 23 after the companies asked for more time.
The Commission opened an extensive probe last month, worried that the $440 million deal, which is designed to expand the commodity trader's production capacity in North America, may push up prices. The previous deadline for its decision was July 8.
The EU competition watchdog said it was concerned about the supply of industrial chocolate to customers in Germany and Britain, where Cargill, ADM and Barry Callebaut AG were the main suppliers to customers.
Companies typically offer concessions such as asset sales to ease competition concerns unless they can convince the regulator that their deals would not have an negative impact. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by David Evans)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.