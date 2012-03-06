ADM consolidates cocoa, wheat milling operations

* ADM restructures operations to save money

* Cost-saving measure follows global job cuts

* Two top executives retiring

CHICAGO, March 6 Agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it would consolidate operations as part of a push to cut costs and that two top executives were leaving.

ADM said it will consolidate the management of its cocoa processing business under its oilseeds unit and the responsibility for its wheat milling business under its agricultural processing unit. The changes are effective immediately.

It is the Decatur, Illinois-based company's latest attempt to save money to remain competitive in global agricultural markets. Last month, the company said it would eliminate more than 1,200 jobs worldwide after estimating in January that reductions would be closer to 1,000.

A spokeswoman for the company said she was checking to see whether the changes in the cocoa and wheat milling businesses would result in job losses.

ADM also announced two executives were leaving the company but said their departures were not linked to cutbacks. John Rice, ADM's vice chairman, and David Smith, its executive vice president, secretary and general counsel, have decided to retire, according to the company.