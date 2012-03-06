ADM consolidates cocoa, wheat milling operations

* ADM restructures operations to save money
* Cost-saving measure follows global job cuts
* Two top executives retiring
CHICAGO, March 6 Agricultural processor
Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it would
consolidate operations as part of a push to cut costs and that
two top executives were leaving.
ADM said it will consolidate the management of its cocoa
processing business under its oilseeds unit and the
responsibility for its wheat milling business under its
agricultural processing unit. The changes are effective
immediately.
It is the Decatur, Illinois-based company's latest attempt
to save money to remain competitive in global agricultural
markets. Last month, the company said it would eliminate more
than 1,200 jobs worldwide after estimating in January that
reductions would be closer to 1,000.
A spokeswoman for the company said she was checking to see
whether the changes in the cocoa and wheat milling businesses
would result in job losses.
ADM also announced two executives were leaving the company
but said their departures were not linked to cutbacks. John
Rice, ADM's vice chairman, and David Smith, its executive vice
president, secretary and general counsel, have decided to
retire, according to the company.