ADM profit jumps on strong oilseed processing results

CHICAGO May 5 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit on strong oilseed crushing margins and robust global
demand for soybean meal.
Chicago-based ADM reported a net first-quarter profit of
$493 million, or 77 cents per share, up from $267 million, or 40
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings rose to 80 cents per
share from 64 cents a year ago, topping the average analyst
estimate of 71 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
