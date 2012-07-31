UPDATE 2-Low corn supplies squeeze ADM earnings

* ADM earnings drop 25 percent, missing expectations

* Grain handling unit suffers from low corn supply

* Poor ethanol margins add pressure to profits

* ADM shares down 4.4 pct

By Tom Polansek

July 31 Tight corn supplies squeezed Archer Daniels Midland Co profits last quarter as the agribusiness giant handled less grain than expected and endured poor ethanol margins.

ADM said net earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30, dropped 25 percent from a year earlier to 43 cents per share, below expectations for 60 cents. Adjusted earnings per share were 38 cents.

Shares of ADM slid 4.4 percent to $26.27 in midday trading on Tuesday as the agribusiness giant warned the historic drought ravaging crops in the United States would keep corn inventories low.

ADM, among the world's largest grain traders, is one of four large players, known as the ABCD companies, that have traditionally dominated business in agricultural markets. The others are Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus.

Hot, dry weather has strained the companies by reducing the size of the U.S. corn and soybean crops, leaving fewer farm products for them to transport, store and process.

ADM's merchandising and handling earnings fell $152 million to $30 million "due to lower U.S. merchandising results and lower U.S. crop supplies."

U.S. corn and soybean prices rose to record highs this month on worries about worsening crop damage. The U.S. Midwest, where most of the country's corn and soy are grown, is enduring its worst drought since 1956.

ADM is developing contingency plans because of the drought, including adjusting business hours for its grain elevators and plans to hire temporary workers for harvest, said Juan Luciano, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

"We certainly have been impacted this quarter with lower volumes," he said on a conference call with analysts.

ADM could reap some benefits by transporting U.S. crops from the areas hardest-hit by the drought to areas that were less damaged.

However, high grain prices due to crop losses should continue to keep ethanol margins under pressure, analysts said.

VOLATILE ETHANOL MARGINS

Operating profits for ADM's corn processing unit in the fourth quarter fell 39 percent from a year earlier to $74 million.

"The environment for ethanol on the new crop looks to be pretty tough," Citi analyst David Driscoll said.

ADM last month said that ethanol margins, which were negative by 13 cents to 15 cents per gallon when ADM reported third-quarter earnings on May 1, had declined to "the high 20s negative" during June.

Ethanol margins "continue to be extremely volatile" but should turn positive in the current quarter, Luciano said on Tuesday.

Hard-hit U.S. livestock and poultry producers petitioned the government on Monday to reduce or cancel the required use of ethanol in gasoline for a year, saying they were having trouble buying corn due to tight supplies.

As drought hurts prospects for U.S. crops, ADM is looking for more opportunities abroad by acquiring a port terminal to handle grain in northern Brazil.

ADM has cut costs this year by laying off employees in its first ever global workforce reduction.