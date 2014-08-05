版本:
Archer Daniels Midland earnings beat estimates; revenue dips

CHICAGO Aug 5 Agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings, citing strong U.S. exports and demand for ethanol.

Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings of $533 million, or 81 cents per share, up from $223 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings rose to 77 cents per share from 46 cents. Analysts on average had expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $21.5 billion, down from $22.5 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
