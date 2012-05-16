ADNOC to finalise jet fuel term at higher premium-sources

SINGAPORE May 16 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
(ADNOC) has concluded its July-December jet fuel term
negotiations with at least one buyer at a slightly higher
premium than its existing contract, industry sources said on
Wednesday.
The refiner finalised its term contract with the
unidentified buyer at a premium of $2.05 a barrel above Middle
East quotes, they said.
This is an increase of five cents from its
January-to-December term cargoes this year and 35 cents higher
than its 2011 July-to-June term cargoes.
Although the buyer who has finalised the term with ADNOC is
not known, those involved in the negotiations include Shell
, Vitol, ConocoPhillips, Petronas and Swiss
Singapore, traders said.