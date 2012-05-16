UPDATE 1-ADNOC to finalise jet fuel term at higher premium -sources

By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE May 16 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
has concluded its July 2012 to June 2013 jet fuel
term negotiations with at least one buyer at a slightly higher
premium than its existing contract, industry sources said on
Wednesday.
The refiner finalised its term contract with the
unidentified buyer at a premium of $2.05 a barrel above Middle
East quotes, they said.
This is an increase of five cents from its
January-to-December term cargoes this year and 35 cents higher
than its July 2011 to June 2012 term cargoes.
The first company to finalise the premium with ADNOC usually
sets precedence for other buyers negotiating the term contract,
traders said.
Although the buyer is not known, those involved in the
negotiations include Shell, Vitol, ConocoPhillips
, Petronas, Morgan Stanley, Petrobras and
Swiss Singapore, traders said.
Total volumes have not been finalised yet, but ADNOC has
offered to ship the cargoes in long-range 2 vessels, which can
each carry about 80,000 to 140,000 tonnes of jet fuel, they
said.
ADNOC was initially offering the term at a premium of $2.35
a barrel above Middle East quotes, which traders said was too
high given the current weak demand globally for jet fuel.
Buyers had started the negotiations with a premium of $1.90
a barrel, one of the sources said.
Global airline passenger growth has slowed after a strong
rebound in 2010 on concerns about the European sovereign debt
crisis, while jet fuel prices surged sharply over the past year,
squeezing airlines' margins. This has in turn kept demand for
jet fuel low.