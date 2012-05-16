UPDATE 1-ADNOC to finalise jet fuel term at higher premium -sources

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE May 16 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co has concluded its July 2012 to June 2013 jet fuel term negotiations with at least one buyer at a slightly higher premium than its existing contract, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The refiner finalised its term contract with the unidentified buyer at a premium of $2.05 a barrel above Middle East quotes, they said.

This is an increase of five cents from its January-to-December term cargoes this year and 35 cents higher than its July 2011 to June 2012 term cargoes.

The first company to finalise the premium with ADNOC usually sets precedence for other buyers negotiating the term contract, traders said.

Although the buyer is not known, those involved in the negotiations include Shell, Vitol, ConocoPhillips , Petronas, Morgan Stanley, Petrobras and Swiss Singapore, traders said.

Total volumes have not been finalised yet, but ADNOC has offered to ship the cargoes in long-range 2 vessels, which can each carry about 80,000 to 140,000 tonnes of jet fuel, they said.

ADNOC was initially offering the term at a premium of $2.35 a barrel above Middle East quotes, which traders said was too high given the current weak demand globally for jet fuel.

Buyers had started the negotiations with a premium of $1.90 a barrel, one of the sources said.

Global airline passenger growth has slowed after a strong rebound in 2010 on concerns about the European sovereign debt crisis, while jet fuel prices surged sharply over the past year, squeezing airlines' margins. This has in turn kept demand for jet fuel low.