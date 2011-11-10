CORRECTED - UPDATE 5-Adobe throws in towel to Apple in Web software war

(Correcting name of LiveCycle software in ninth paragraph)
By Jim Finkle
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O)
halted development of its Flash Player for mobile browsers,
surrendering to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a war over Web standards
as the company surprised investors with a restructuring plan.
While the matter might seem like inside baseball for the
average person, it is likely to improve the browsing
experiences of tens of millions of iPhone and iPad users, who
have trouble accessing sites built with Flash.
That is because Adobe's decision means Web developers who
currently use Flash tools to produce Web content will likely
move over to the newer HTML5 technology, which Adobe embraced
on Wednesday.
Adobe's concession to Apple and its late founder Steve
Jobs, who famously derided Flash as an inefficient power-hog,
came as the design software specialist warned that revenue
growth will slow next year.
That is because the company is scaling back development of
some products and shifting towards leasing other types of
software via the cloud on a subscription basis, instead of
selling licenses up front.
The news, detailed Wednesday at the company's annual
analyst day, sent shares in the company tumbling nearly 8
percent.
Adobe announced a restructuring plan on Tuesday that
involves laying off about 7 percent of its workforce.
Adobe said revenue growth is expected to slow to 4 to 6
percent in fiscal 2012 -- below the roughly 9 percent Wall
Street was projecting, on average.
The company said the revenue shortfall is partly because it
plans to scale back promotion of its LiveCycle business process
management software and Connect web conferencing businesses. It
will stop marketing those products to most customers, though it
will continue to support them.
Analysts were uncertain when Adobe's moves would deliver,
despite executives saying that top line growth should return to
normal in 2013.
"Shifting from a license model to a recurring model is
hard," said Brigantine Advisors analyst Barbara Coffey.
"Longer-term, Adobe will be a stronger company. However, in
the meantime we believe that the shares will languish until
revenue growth is evident."
VICTORY FOR JOBS
Adobe's surrender signals the end of a long-running war
with Apple that has overshadowed the software maker's other
activities.
At one point in the battle, Steve Jobs wrote a nearly
1,700-word "manifesto," calling Flash unreliable and ill-suited
for mobile devices. Adobe retaliated by taking out newspaper
ads saying Jobs was just plain wrong.
Analysts say the cessation on Flash development might be a
setback to rivals of Apple who tout the ability to support
Flash as a reason to buy their equipment. They include Asustek
Computer Inc (2357.TW), Google Inc (GOOG.O), HTC Corp
(2498.TW), Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N), Research in
Motion Ltd RIM.TO and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
(005930.KS).
"It certainly changes the position a little bit for those
who said that iOS products such as iPhone and iPad were
disadvantaged for not supporting flash," said Michael
Gartenberg, an analyst with Gartner.
While Adobe only publicly conceded on Wednesday that HTML5
has become the preferred standard for creating mobile browser
content, it has long been investing in the technology.
For example, it worked with magazine publisher Conde Nast
for about year developing software that allows for the use of
HTML5 technology to publish digital editions of magazines,
including the New Yorker and Wired.
This means any content producer can use Adobe's publishing
software to build video and motion graphics suitable for the
iPad, as well as most other mobile devices.
Plus, Adobe incorporated HTML5 into its popular Illustrator
and Dreamweaver software programs and highlighted an HTML5
program dubbed Edge for creating animated Web content it
highlighted at its analyst meeting.
The company said it plans to infuse HTML5 technology across
its entire product line over the coming years, offering
increasingly sophisticated tools and services to design
professionals, publishers, retailers and other businesses.
David Wadhwani, head of Adobe's digital media business
unit, said the company was in "close collaboration" with Apple
as well as Google, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and others as it
developed these new products.
"There is rocket science in this," he said. "There is
enough innovation here to last a decade."
He said the company would continue to invest in Flash
technology for use in mobile applications that would run on
devices through its Adobe AIR platform. To access those
applications, a user must first install Adobe's AIR software.
It will also invest in technology to produce Flash
applications for desktop computers, including ones that render
3D graphics.
Adobe shares closed down 7.7 percent at $28.08 on Nasdaq,
while Apple shares were down 2.7 percent at $395.28.
