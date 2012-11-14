Adobe says user forum was breached, takes site offline

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
BOSTON Nov 14 Adobe Systems Inc, the world's biggest maker of design software, said on Wednesday that its Connectusers.com customer service site was compromised in a data breach by an unknown party.
The company said it took the site offline on Tuesday evening. It said it did not believe any other Adobe services had been compromised.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).