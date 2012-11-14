版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 02:49 BJT

Adobe says user forum was breached, takes site offline

BOSTON Nov 14 Adobe Systems Inc, the world's biggest maker of design software, said on Wednesday that its Connectusers.com customer service site was compromised in a data breach by an unknown party.

The company said it took the site offline on Tuesday evening. It said it did not believe any other Adobe services had been compromised.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐