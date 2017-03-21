Adobe, Microsoft team up to share sales and marketing data

| March 20
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe
Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales
and marketing software products more potent competitors to
Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings,
the two firms said Monday.
On the eve of San Jose, California-based Adobe’s annual user
conference, the company said that it will work with Microsoft to
create a shared data format between Adobe’s marketing software
suite, which the company is re-naming its Experience Cloud, and
Microsoft’s sales software, called Dynamics, allowing the
software systems to work together seamlessly.
“It’s going to enable to customers to go beyond the current
(software) silos they have to navigate today,” said Scott
Guthrie, executive vice president of the cloud and enterprise
division at Microsoft.
For Adobe, best known among consumers for its Photoshop
digital imaging and Acrobat PDF software, the partnership builds
on a deal it struck with Microsoft last fall to use its Azure
cloud computing services.
Adobe has been pushing into business-to-business marketing
software since it purchased Omniture Inc, a firm that helps
website owners track their traffic, for $1.8 billion in 2009.
Software that companies use to run digital marketing and
advertising campaigns represented about $1.2 billion of Adobe’s
$4.6 billion in revenue last year.
For its part, Microsoft has been trying to expand Dynamics,
its software system for sales people. Teaming with Adobe helps
it compete more strongly against Salesforce and Oracle, which
both offer a combination of sales and marketing software.
Melissa Webster, an analyst with IDC, said that sharing data
between systems to ensure customers get a smooth experience will
be “an important battleground” in business-to-business software.
If customers have spent a lot of money with a business, they
expect the business to remember who they are and don’t like it
when they have to constantly re-enter their name and
information, she said.
“Every time a company says with its body language ‘Who are
you, again?’ it eats into their brand equity a little bit,” she
said.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis, editing by Jonathan Weber and
Cynthia Osterman)