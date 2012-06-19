UPDATE 2-Adobe cuts FY rev outlook on weak Europe demand

* Q2 adjusted EPS $0.60 vs estimate $0.59
* Q2 revenue $1.12 bln vs estimate $1.11 bln
* Sees 6-7 pct revenue growth for FY12 vs prior 6-8 pct
* Sees FY12 adjusted EPS $2.40-$2.46 vs prior $2.38-$2.48
* Shares down 4 pct after hours
June 19 Adobe Systems Inc, maker of
Photoshop and Acrobat software, cut its full-year revenue
outlook as weak demand in Europe could affect sales of the
recently launched versions of its popular design software.
The company launched its Creative Suite 6 - which includes
Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Flash and Dreamweaver - and
the Web-based Creative Cloud products in the second quarter.
Analysts have expressed concern that the Web-based
subscription service will hurt Adobe's financial growth at least
over the short term.
Adobe's sales typically surge after a Creative Suite
upgrade, but analysts have said the revenue upswing might be
smaller than in the past because customers who switch to the new
service will not buy their software up front.
Instead they will enter into subscription agreements to rent
the software, making much lower initial payments. They will get
extra features such as document storage at Adobe data centers
and frequent updates.
The company expects third-quarter sales at its digital media
unit, which produces the Creative Suite, to decline over the
second quarter, it said on a conference call with analysts.
"We are trying to be prudent about European demand and the
currency impact of what's going on in Europe," Chief Financial
Officer Mark Garrett said on the call.
Adobe also expects digital marketing suite revenue to grow
quarter-over-quarter, but revenue from its legacy enterprise
products - Adobe Connect and Adobe LiveCycle - to fall slightly.
The company, which expects revenue from these products to
fall about $150 million this year, said earlier this year it
would stop investing in them and focus on its other businesses.
Adobe now expects revenue growth of 6 percent to 7 percent,
implying full-year revenue of $4.47 billion to 4.51 billion and
an adjusted profit of $2.40 to $2.46 per share.
It earlier forecast a profit of $2.38 to $2.48 per share,
excluding items, and revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.
Adobe shares, which closed at $32.89 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday fell 4 percent to $31.65 in trading after the bell. They
have declined 5 percent since the company reported first-quarter
results on March 19.