UPDATE 1-Adobe's Creative Cloud subscriber growth impresses investors

By Neha Alawadhi
Dec 12 Adobe Systems Inc, the maker of
Photoshop and Acrobat software, forecast current-quarter results
below analysts' estimates but reported a 22 percent jump in the
number of subscribers to its Creative Cloud suite from the
preceding quarter.
The company's shares rose about 8 percent after initially
falling 5 percent in extended trading.
Adobe added 402,000 subscribers for Creative Cloud, which
includes Photoshop, Illustrator and Flash, in the fourth
quarter, up from the 331,000 it added in the third quarter.
"Investors are giving Adobe's management team credit for its
progress despite the light profit to this point, and will likely
continue to do so, as long as the number of new cloud
subscribers continue to outpace expectations," Edward Jones'
technology analyst Josh Olson told Reuters.
The company said in September it expects subscriber growth
for Creative Cloud to top 331,000 due to strong demand from
corporate customers.
Adobe has been shifting to web-based subscription service
Creative Cloud from a licensing model since last year.
Subscription models bring in less money upfront as payment
is spread over the entire period of use unlike traditional
packaged software, but typically ensure more predictable
recurring revenue.
Adobe said it expects revenue of $950 million to $1 billion
in the first quarter.
The company forecast adjusted earnings of 22 cents to 28
cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 34 cents per
share on revenue of $1.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's net income fell to $65.32 million, or 13 cents
per share in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 29, from $222.3
million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 32 cents per share, in
line with analysts' estimate.
Revenue fell 9.6 percent to $1.04 billion, slightly above
the estimated $1.03 billion.
Adobe's shares were up at $57.90 in extended trading after
closing at $53.99 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.