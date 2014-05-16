Adobe Creative Cloud up after outage, may compensate customers

May 16 Adobe Systems Inc said on Friday
that access to its Creative Cloud was restored following an
outage that disrupted the Web-based, subscription service to
top-selling software programs including Photoshop, Illustrator
and Flash for about a day.
Customers can apply to get compensation for the outage,
which company spokeswoman Vanessa Rios said lasted about 24
hours and was due to a database software failure.
"We take this matter seriously and compensation will be
considered on a case-by-case basis," she said via email.
The service was back up by about 5 p.m. PDT (2000 EDT) on
Thursday, the company said.
Rios noted that the outage was not related to last year's
massive security breach, which resulted in the theft of tens of
millions of customer email addresses and passwords as well as
the source code to some of Adobe's top-selling software.
Adobe had an estimated 1.84 million paid Creative Cloud
subscriptions as of February. Creative Cloud plans range from
$30 to $75 per month.
Adobe shares were up nearly 1.2 percent at $60.90 in
mid-afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; additional reporting by Mridhula
Raghavan in Bangalore, editing by G Crosse)