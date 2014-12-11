版本:
Adobe to buy stock photography company, revenue rises 3 pct

Dec 11 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc said it would buy stock photography company Fotolia for $800 million and reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscription sales of its Creative Cloud suite.

Adobe's net income rose to $73.3 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 28, from $65.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue of the company, whose products are some of the most pirated in the world, rose to $1.07 billion from $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
