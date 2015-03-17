版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 04:14 BJT

Adobe Systems revenue rises 11 pct helped by subscriber additions

March 17 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc posted an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it sold more subscriptions to its Creative Cloud suite.

The company's net income rose to $84.9 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 27, from $47 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $1 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐