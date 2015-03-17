Adobe Systems revenue rises 11 pct helped by subscriber additions

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc posted an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it sold more subscriptions to its Creative Cloud suite.
The company's net income rose to $84.9 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 27, from $47 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $1 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company