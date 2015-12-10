Adobe revenue rises 22 pct

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
Dec 10 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported a 21.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its cloud-powered graphic design and digital marketing businesses.
The company's net income rose to $222.7 million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 27, from $88.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.31 billion from $1.07 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.