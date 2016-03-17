Adobe revenue rises 24.7 pct

Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears
* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure spending
March 17 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported a 24.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based design and digital marketing tools.
The company's net income rose to $254.3 million, or 50 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 4, from $84.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BEIJING, Jan 19 BYD Co Ltd plans to sell electric passenger cars in the United States in about two to three years, an executive said on Thursday, as it races to be the first Chinese automaker to sell cars to American drivers.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 19 This past November, Nasdaq Inc hired a helicopter to film Manhattan's skyline using Snapchat's new video-camera sunglasses and sent the aerial footage to its social media followers.