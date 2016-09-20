UPDATE 1-Adobe revenue beats estimates as cloud push gains pace

(Adds details, background)
Sept 20 Adobe Systems Inc reported a
better-than-expected 20 percent jump in quarterly revenue as its
Creative Cloud package of software tools added more subscribers.
The company's shares, which hit a record high earlier this
month, were up 3.2 percent at $103.81 in aftermarket trading on
Tuesday.
Adobe - generally conservative with its forecast - said it
expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.57 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adobe has posted double-digit revenue growth in the last
five quarters as the company benefits from more predictable
revenue, driven by the shift over the past few years to selling
software on a subscription basis.
Annualized recurring revenue, used to track the performance
of the company's subscriptions, rose to $3.70 billion in the
third quarter, from $3.41 billion in the second quarter.
Revenue from the company's digital media business rose 28.6
percent to $990 million in the latest quarter. It houses
Creative Cloud, the company's largest business by revenue.
Creative Cloud contains popular software for creative
professionals such as Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.
The company's revenue rose to $1.46 billion in the three
months ended Sept. 2, from $1.22 billion a year earlier, edging
past analysts' expectation of $1.45 billion.
Excluding items, Adobe earned 75 cents per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of 72 cents.
Up to Tuesday's close, shares of the California-based
company had risen 7.1 percent this year. They hit a new high of
$104.16 on Sept. 2.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)