UPDATE 2-Adobe's 1st-qtr beats as Creative Cloud demand rises

* Q1 revenue $1.68 bln vs est $1.65 bln
* Q1 adj profit of $0.94/shr vs est $0.87/shr
* Shares up 3.6 pct in extended trading
(Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)
March 16 Adobe Systems Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand
for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes
Photoshop, continued to rise.
Shares of the company were up 3.6 percent at $126.77 in
extended trading on Thursday.
Adobe, has benefited from its shift to a more predictable
revenue stream by selling its software through web-based
subscriptions, as opposed to revenue earned through the sale of
packaged-licensed software.
This shift has helped the company post double-digit revenue
growth in the past seven quarters.
With the change in Adobe's business model, it was expected
that not only would its profit margins improve over time but
especially their cash flow as well, Griffin Securities analyst
Jay Vleeschhouwer said.
The California-based company's cash flow from operations
rose nearly 47 percent to $730.37 million.
Revenue from the company's digital media business, which
houses Creative Cloud, came in at $1.14 billion, beating
estimates of $1.11 billion, according to market research firm
FactSet StreetAccount.
Creative Cloud, which is the company's largest business by
revenue, includes popular software such as, Photoshop,
Illustrator and web video building application Flash.
The company's net income rose to $398.45 million, or 80
cents per share, in the first quarter March 3, from $254.31
million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue increased, for the twelfth straight quarter,
to $1.68 billion from $1.38 billion. Analysts on average were
expecting revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, Adobe earned 94 cents per share, beating
estimates of 87 cents per share.
Adobe also forecast an adjusted profit of about 94 cents per
share on revenue of about $1.73 billion for the second quarter.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 91 cents per share and
revenue of $1.72 billion.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)