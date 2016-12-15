版本:
Adobe's revenue rises for eleventh straight quarter

Dec 15 Adobe Systems Inc reported a 23.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue for the eleventh straight quarter driven by more subscribers for its creative cloud business including Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.

The company's net income rose to $399.6 million, or 80 cents per share, in fourth quarter ended Dec. 2, from $222.7 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adobe's total revenue rose to $1.61 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

