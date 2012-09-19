版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Adobe Systems shares down 6.6 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Adobe Systems Inc : * Shares were down 6.6 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

