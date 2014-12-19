版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 14:54 BJT

BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly teams up to develop ultra-rapid insulin

Dec 19 Adocia SAS :

* Lilly and Adocia announce alliance to co-develop ultra-rapid insulin based on BioChaperone technology

* Says total up-front and milestone payments could reach up to $570 million

* Lilly and Adocia to develop BioChaperone Lispro with goal of optimizing glucose levels during and after meals

* Lilly to be responsible for future development, manufacturing, and commercialization of BioChaperone Lispro

* Adocia to get upfront fee of $50 million with potential for future payments of up to $280 million if BioChaperone product reaches certain development and regulatory milestones

* Adocia to get sales milestones up to $240 million, as well as tiered sales royalties from BioChaperone

* Adocia retains right to develop and license its insulin programs unrelated to prandial ultra-rapid insulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
