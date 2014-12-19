BRIEF-Adocia and Lilly teams up to develop ultra-rapid insulin

Dec 19 Adocia SAS :
* Lilly and Adocia announce alliance to co-develop
ultra-rapid insulin based on BioChaperone technology
* Says total up-front and milestone payments could reach up
to $570 million
* Lilly and Adocia to develop BioChaperone Lispro with goal
of optimizing glucose levels during and after meals
* Lilly to be responsible for future development,
manufacturing, and commercialization of BioChaperone Lispro
* Adocia to get upfront fee of $50 million with potential
for future payments of up to $280 million if BioChaperone
product reaches certain development and regulatory milestones
* Adocia to get sales milestones up to $240 million, as well
as tiered sales royalties from BioChaperone
* Adocia retains right to develop and license its insulin
programs unrelated to prandial ultra-rapid insulin
