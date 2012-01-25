UPDATE 1-ADP Q2 beats estimates

Jan 25 Automatic Data Processing reported a higher quarterly profit helped by its core employer services segment, and said it expects revenue to grow between 7 to 9 percent in 2012.

For the second quarter the world's largest payroll processor earned $375 million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $310 million, or 62 cents a share a year ago.

Total revenue grew 7 percent to $2.58 billion in the quarter, while revenue at the employer services segment climbed 7 percent to $1.82 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 68 cents a share, on revenue of $2.58 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $56.73 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.