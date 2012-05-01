UPDATE 2-ADP sees better margins on growth in core business

* Q3 EPS $0.92 vs est $0.91
* Q3 rev up 7 pct
* Sees margin in core business expanding
* Raises growth forecast for 'pays per control' to 2.5-3 pct
for FY
By Sharanya Hrishikesh
May 1 Payroll processor Automatic Data
Processing Inc, which posted third-quarter results
largely in line with analysts' estimates, expects growth in its
core business to offset the impact of a fall in interest income
from client funds.
ADP, which says it issues pay checks to about 1 in 6
Americans, reaffirmed its full-year outlook for earnings and
revenue. It expects earnings to grow by 8 to 9 percent and
revenue to rise by 7 to 9 percent in the year.
The company's core business had margin expansion in the
third quarter, but earnings were impacted by a 0.4 percentage
point decline in the average interest rate it was able to earn
on client funds, it said.
The company, which had a net income of $452.4 million in the
quarter, saw interest income on funds held for clients fall 10
percent to $133.3 million in the quarter.
ADP said it expects the impact of lower interest rates to
continue in the fourth quarter as well, but sees an overall
improvement in margins in the fourth quarter.
"We do have the interest drag to overcome but we have solid
margins in the core business," the company's Chief Financial
Officer Christopher Reidy told Reuters.
The company also lifted its growth forecast for 'pays per
control' -- an indicator of the number of employees at each ADP
client -- to between 2.5 percent and 3 percent this year, up
from its prior forecast of 2.5 percent.
"We have seen steady growth in the number of employees in
our clients' payrolls ... That is an indication that clients are
hiring, and they have been now for over a year," Reidy said.
Unemployment rate in the United States has fallen from
around 9.1 percent last summer to 8.2 percent in March.
In the third-quarter, ADP posted results largely in line
with analysts' estimates, helped by growth in its professional
employer organization (PEO) segment.
Revenue from PEO services -- under which the company
provides human resources, employee benefits, payroll and
workers' compensation services through a co-employment model --
rose 15 percent to $510.8 million.
Third-quarter net income rose to $452.4 million, or 92 cents
per share, from $423.8 million, or 85 cents per share, last
year.
Total revenue rose more than 7 percent to $2.92 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 91 cents per share, on
revenue of $2.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares have risen about 5 percent so far this
year, underperforming the wider S&P 500 Index, which has
gained about 11 percent in the same period.
The company's shares, which have gained about 25 percent in
value since they touched a low of $44.72 last August, were
almost flat at $55.61 on Monday on the Nasdaq.