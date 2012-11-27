BRIEF-ADT CEO Naren Gursahaney comments

Nov 27 ADT Corp : * CEO says accelerated price increases in Q2, Q3 that had been held back during

economic downturn-interview * CEO says has 180,000 pulse customers out of 6.4 million customer base,

expects to grow rate of pulse adoption * CEO says shareholder corvex has asked company to rethink capital structure,

opportunity to take on more debt * CEO says looking at debt markets over next few weeks, fiscal cliff could

affect pricing and availability of debt