TRLPC: US loan market braced for ADT's giant US$7bn leveraged buyout

NEW YORK Feb 18 The US$4.7bn financing backing security firm ADT's jumbo US$7bn buyout by Apollo Global Management is expected to provide a litmus test for appetite in the turbulent US leveraged finance market.

Several investors were surprised that banks agreed to underwrite the financing given that multiple deals have failed to syndicate since the market turned volatile during the second half of 2015 as a result of low oil prices, China's economic situation and US earnings figures.

"This was probably in the works for some time and may be one of the final few for a while," said one investor. "Even this one seems to have been an effort."

The effort alluded to includes the addition of preferred stock to the capital structure, as the Koch Industries conglomerate owned by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, agreed to buy US$750m of preferred securities to help finance the deal.

Apollo is merging ADT with its portfolio company Protection 1, which the private equity firm purchased in 2015 and combined with fellow security company ASG Security. The combined company will be valued at approximately US$15bn.

While there have been a handful of corporate buyouts since the start of the year - which have boosted the average size of announced LBO financings to US$5.7bn, up from an average of US$1.8bn last year - this deal stands out as it is a large financing for a sponsor-backed buyout.

Private equity firms are also paying more for these larger deals out of their pocketbooks. Apollo and its investment partners are making an equity contribution of US$4.5bn. This works out to an equity check of approximately 45% of the capital structure when the Koch contribution is added: US$1.555bn of first-lien debt and US$3.14bn of second-lien debt.

The average equity check from 10 buyouts announced or financed in the first quarter of 2016 is 43%, according to LPC data. This is slightly higher than 2015, which saw an average equity check of 41%. Both of these are a far cry from 31% during the third quarter of 2013, which posted the lowest average post-financial crisis equity check.

POPULAR MOVE

The second-lien debt is expected to be issued as notes and is likely to be privately placed, which has become more popular as a way to cut the execution risk out of financing and avoid situations such as the financing for the buyout of software provider Veritas. Banks were not able to sell a US$5.6bn loan and bond package and are still holding onto the debt.

More sponsors likely will look at directly placing at least some junior debt before a buyout is announced, looking to foster a smoother underwriting process, a senior banker recently said.

With financing conditions so difficult for leveraged buyouts, the question remains whether the door will be open for more big deals this year. While valuations have dropped, the other cost of capital has increased when investors are even willing to lend.

"This valuation environment should mean there should be more sponsor activity," the senior banker said. "The flip side of that is financing is so much harder to come by. The street might not even be there for the unsecured financing, but now sponsors are going direct to some of these mezzanine players."

Goldman Sachs has recently been active in buying some of this junior debt, other bankers said. The firm recently bought a US$580m mezzanine tranche to back the information technology management software provider SolarWinds' buyout by private equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo announced in October. This deal was syndicated at the start of February after the company sweetened pricing.

