TRLPC: US loan market braced for ADT's giant US$7bn leveraged buyout

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 18 The US$4.7bn financing backing
security firm ADT's jumbo US$7bn buyout by Apollo Global
Management is expected to provide a litmus test for appetite in
the turbulent US leveraged finance market.
Several investors were surprised that banks agreed to
underwrite the financing given that multiple deals have failed
to syndicate since the market turned volatile during the second
half of 2015 as a result of low oil prices, China's economic
situation and US earnings figures.
"This was probably in the works for some time and may be one
of the final few for a while," said one investor. "Even this one
seems to have been an effort."
The effort alluded to includes the addition of preferred
stock to the capital structure, as the Koch Industries
conglomerate owned by billionaire brothers Charles and David
Koch, agreed to buy US$750m of preferred securities to help
finance the deal.
Apollo is merging ADT with its portfolio company Protection
1, which the private equity firm purchased in 2015 and combined
with fellow security company ASG Security. The combined company
will be valued at approximately US$15bn.
While there have been a handful of corporate buyouts since
the start of the year - which have boosted the average size of
announced LBO financings to US$5.7bn, up from an average of
US$1.8bn last year - this deal stands out as it is a large
financing for a sponsor-backed buyout.
Private equity firms are also paying more for these larger
deals out of their pocketbooks. Apollo and its investment
partners are making an equity contribution of US$4.5bn. This
works out to an equity check of approximately 45% of the capital
structure when the Koch contribution is added: US$1.555bn of
first-lien debt and US$3.14bn of second-lien debt.
The average equity check from 10 buyouts announced or
financed in the first quarter of 2016 is 43%, according to LPC
data. This is slightly higher than 2015, which saw an average
equity check of 41%. Both of these are a far cry from 31% during
the third quarter of 2013, which posted the lowest average
post-financial crisis equity check.
POPULAR MOVE
The second-lien debt is expected to be issued as notes and
is likely to be privately placed, which has become more popular
as a way to cut the execution risk out of financing and avoid
situations such as the financing for the buyout of software
provider Veritas. Banks were not able to sell a US$5.6bn loan
and bond package and are still holding onto the debt.
More sponsors likely will look at directly placing at least
some junior debt before a buyout is announced, looking to foster
a smoother underwriting process, a senior banker recently said.
With financing conditions so difficult for leveraged
buyouts, the question remains whether the door will be open for
more big deals this year. While valuations have dropped, the
other cost of capital has increased when investors are even
willing to lend.
"This valuation environment should mean there should be more
sponsor activity," the senior banker said. "The flip side of
that is financing is so much harder to come by. The street might
not even be there for the unsecured financing, but now sponsors
are going direct to some of these mezzanine players."
Goldman Sachs has recently been active in buying some of
this junior debt, other bankers said. The firm recently bought a
US$580m mezzanine tranche to back the information technology
management software provider SolarWinds' buyout by private
equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo announced in
October. This deal was syndicated at the start of February after
the company sweetened pricing.
(Additional reporting by Lynn Adler.)
(Editing By Chris Mangham and Michelle Sierra)