UPDATE 1-Adtran cuts 1st-qtr revenue outlook

March 15 Network communications gear maker
Adtran Inc cuts its first-quarter sales outlook, hurt
by a delay in orders from a customer and slower start to
seasonal buying by some carriers.
In the current quarter, the company expects to post sales
between $130 million and $135 million.
The company had forecast current-quarter sales to stay flat
at fourth-quarter levels. It posted revenue of $175.3 million in
the fourth quarter.
Excluding items, the company expects to earn 22 cents a
share to 25 cents a share in the first quarter.
Adtran expects its adjusted earnings to get hit by 2 cents a
share due to its acquisition of Bluesocket Inc and the planned
acquisition of Nokia Siemens Networks' broadband access business
.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 44
cents a share, on revenue of $174.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adtran shares closed at $31.17 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.