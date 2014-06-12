AMD promotes exec, combines units, seeks new markets for chips

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 12
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Chipmaker Advanced Micro
Devices promoted senior executive Lisa Su to chief
operating officer and announced an internal reorganization,
aiming to expand into new markets to offset slowing demand for
personal computers.
The Sunnyvale, California company said in a news release on
Thursday that it was wrapping sales, operations and global
business units, which handled product strategy, into a single,
"market-focused" organization led by Su.
Su was hired from chipmaker Freescale in 2012 to run
AMD's global business units as a senior vice president. She is
widely seen as one of AMD's most valuable executives as the
company looks to sell chips in new markets such as low-power
servers, digital signs and medical devices. The company has not
had a COO since 2011.
AMD also consolidated several business units into two under
Su. One unit is responsible for PC and graphics chips, while
the second includes servers, embedded and semi-custom chips.
AMD said it is not changing its second-quarter reporting but
that it may adjust future quarterly reports based on the new
structure.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)