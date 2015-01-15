版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Adval Tech Holding to cut 17 jobs at Styner+Bienz Formtech AG

Jan 15 Adval Tech Holding AG :

* Says adjusts capacities at Styner+Bienz in Uetendorf and Niederwangen

* Says group is obliged to cut 17 jobs at Styner+Bienz Formtech AG

* Says aim of measure is to sustainably reduce operating costs at Styner+Bienz FormTech AG subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
