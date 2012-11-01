UPDATE 1-Advance Auto explores sale to private equity-sources

By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK Nov 1 Advance Auto Parts Inc
has hired investment bank Blackstone Advisory to explore a
potential sale to private equity, two people familiar with the
matter said on Thursday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.
The auto parts retailer, which sells parts, accessories,
batteries and maintenance items to both do-it-yourself and
commercial customers, has attracted initial interest from
several private equity firms, one of the people said.
The auction is at an early stage and the buyout firms have
held management meetings with Advance Auto Parts over the past
two weeks, the person said. Buyout firms are expected to team up
for any deal, the person added.
Shares of Advance Auto Parts jumped 14.2 percent on Thursday
to $81 on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at
more than $5.8 billion. CNBC reported news of the potential sale
earlier on Thursday.
The people declined to be identified because the matter is
not public. Representatives for Advance Auto Parts did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Blackstone declined
to comment.
Advance Auto Parts competes with companies like O'Reilly
Automotive Inc, Autozone Inc and Pep Boys
.
A potential sale of Advance Auto Parts is just the latest
deal in the auto parts retailer sector this year.
In February, Genuine Parts Co acquired Quaker City
Motor Parts Co for an undisclosed sum. In March, muffler
provider Midas was acquired by tire supplier TBC Corp - part of
Japan's Sumitomo Corp - for $173 million.
Pep Boys was targeted by private equity firm Gores Group for
a $791 million buyout in May, but the deal fell through.
Earlier this summer, Reuters reported auto parts supplier
General Parts was auctioning off its retail store chain,
Carquest, in a $2 billion deal.